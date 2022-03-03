The North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner says the shock of Sarah Everard's killing has not lessened - one year on from her abduction.

The 33-year-old, originally from York, was kidnapped and killed by a serving police officer in London.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe says plans are in place across North Yorkshire to address violence against women, but more action is needed.

She said: "As we remember Sarah Everard one year after she was killed, my first thoughts are with her family and friends who continue to grieve for her and for whom the passage of time does not lessen the pain.

"The shock I, and we all, felt at what happened to Sarah has also not lessened over time, and I am acutely aware it is for people in positions like mine to do all we can to tackle violence against women and girls.

"Over the past year I have reflected personally on what must be done and, since being elected, I have worked to put plans in place with partners as quickly as possible. North Yorkshire Police's new operational strategy is an important part of that, but we must go further and faster. And we will."

Zoë Metcalfe added: "My team and I are working quickly and intensely to ensure we address every aspect - from confidence in the police to early intervention, challenging misogyny in day-to-day life to creating safe spaces. We also want to hear from people across North Yorkshire and York about their experiences and what their priorities are.

"Violence against women and girls did not start with Sarah Everard's brutal murder. But it must be the beginning of the end. For all the talk, we need action. It hasn't happened fast enough so far and it's down to me, our partners and us all to change that."