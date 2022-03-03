Police dog tracks down robbery in Wallsend in ten minutes

03.03.22 OBI THE POLICE DOG NORTHUMBRIA POLICE
Obi the police dog. Credit: Northumbria Police

A suspected burglar accused of raiding a hairdressers spent the night behind bars after one of their police dogs tracked him down in just ten minutes.

Northumbria Police were called to a salon on Wallsend High Street at around 1am, and officers alongside Obi the dog quickly searched the area.

Within minutes, Obi had found a 29-year-old man acting suspiciously in a nearby garden.

Close by was a 'hoard' of stolen goods including money and hair straighteners. The man was arrested and remains in police custody.

