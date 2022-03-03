Sam Fender was among the big winners the NME Awards in London.

The singer-songwriter from North Shields picked up two awards on the night with Seventeen Going Under named 'Best Album in the World' and 'Best Album by a UK Artist'.

Speaking to NME after the ceremony Sam joked that the 'Best Album in the World' title was 'a bit too far' and that he thought it should have gone to Little Simz.

"I mean, it's a bit too far that really, innit.

"It's not the best album in the world, it was a good'un, but I thought Little Simz was a little bit better to be honest.

"She should have had the award, but we're here anyway and we'll take it!"

The annual ceremony at London's Brixton Academy was hosted by actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper and rapper-presenter Lady Leshurr.

Sam Fender opened the show with an impassioned performance on his second album's title track, before going on to claim awards for the critically acclaimed second effort.

When he took to the stage to collect his prize, he swore at the crowd and joked: "We didn't even know we were nominated until two seconds ago."

Sam and the band were up for six titles in total:

Best Album by a UK Artist

Best Album in the World

Best Solo Act from the UK

Best Solo Act in the World

Best Song by a UK Artist

Best Song in the World

The double win for the musician comes fresh off his success at the Brit Awards last month where Sam picked up the Best Rock/Alternative award.

Other winners at the NME's included Wolf Alice for best festival headliner and Bring Me The Horizon for best band from the UK.

Griff, meanwhile, secured the NME Radar Award and told the audience: "I count it as a privilege that every day I get to do this."

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC won the award for best band in the world and, taking to the stage, lead singer Grian Chatten joked:

"We are going to party like Number 10 tonight."