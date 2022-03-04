Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, who helped pull together the Saudi-led consortium which took over the club last October, said the situation Roman Abramovich finds himself over the selling of Chelsea football club is not "not fair".

The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped the club win 19 major trophies but his glittering reign at Stamford Bridge is close to an end.

Abramovich announced on Wednesday he had made the "incredibly difficult decision" to put Chelsea up for sale amid talk he could face sanctions from the UK Government given his proximity to the Russian state, though he is also understood to have been attempting to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Staveley said: “We're always going to have geopolitical issues.

"This world is never not going to have problems. It's really hard, and I'm really sad today that someone is going to have a football club taken away because of a relationship he may have with someone.

"I don't think that's particularly fair to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."

On Thursday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries would not name Abramovich but appeared to suggest such sanctions would occur.

She said: "I can't name individuals...but I know the Foreign Office are working on sanctioning, he knows the sanctions are the responsibility of the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) and he knows that the Foreign Office are working on sanctions.

"In football, I agree with him and we have tolerated the investment of Russian kleptocrats for far too long.

"Yesterday's announcement showed that I think that we have reached a turning point. We need to make sure that football clubs remain viable, that is an important point."

In a statement Chelsea Supporters Trust added: "The CST would like to express our gratitude to Mr Abramovich for his affection, passion and dedication towards Chelsea FC.

"Chelsea supporters will never forget all he has done for our club."