A service has taken place in Durham today to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty forty years ago today.

Detective Constable Jim Porter who was 31, was shot and killed after being called to an armed robbery in Bishop Auckland in 1982.

This morning family friends and former colleagues gathered at Aykley Heads as a memorial plaque was unveiled.

The Police Memorial Trust organised the event, in consultation with DC Porter’s family and Durham Constabulary.

DC Porter’s family said: “The death of Jim left a massive hole in our lives, and 40 years on this has not changed.

“He had his whole life ahead of him when he was taken from us.

“He loved his job, and his actions show the kind of courageous man he was. He would do anything to protect people but sadly made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It has been an emotional day, but we are grateful to have this opportunity to remember Jim with today’s service.”

Credit: Durham Constabulary

Deputy Chief Constable of Durham Constabulary, Dave Orford, who spoke at the service, said: “The actions of DC Jim Porter that day went beyond the call of duty and were a testament to his dedication to being a police officer.

“I am truly honoured to have been invited to this service and I think it is only fitting that we celebrate him in this way.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the public and whilst none of his colleagues are serving officers anymore, there is no doubt that Jim and his courageous actions will never be forgotten at Durham Constabulary.”

Geraldine Winner, chairwoman of the Police Memorial Trust, said: “My thoughts are with DC Porter’s family and colleagues as they mark this sobering anniversary.”

“As a trust we are pleased to commemorate DC Porter’s bravery here today.

“We know our memorial will prove to his loved ones that his service and sacrifice has not and will not be forgotten by the wider police family.”

Watch the full report from ITV's Katie Cole.