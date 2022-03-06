Play video

Protesters have gathered across the North East and North Yorkshire to demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Stop the War Coalition organised a series of rallies in cities all over the UK, including Newcastle, Durham and York.

The group is calling for a diplomatic end to the war.Campaigners held placards calling for peace in the war-torn country whilst condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin.The signs read: "Stop the war in Ukraine! Russian troops out", "Neither Nato or Putin", whilst another simply said: "Stop war in Ukraine".The Newcastle protest took place at Grey's Monument.

The demonstration began with a minute silence to remember the people who have lost their lives in the conflict.

Among the crowd were Russian protestors who say they do not support the war: "We are against this war and against civilians dying. We hope this will stop."

Around 40 gatherings across the UK are thought to have taken place over the weekend.

In York on Saturday, crowds gathered to show their support for the people of Ukraine, who now find themselves at the heart of conflict

MP's called on people to gather at St Helene's Square as the Russian invasion entered its tenth day.

A specially commissioned heart shaped ice sculpture of the Ukrainian flag was positioned in the city centre.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: "York has a proud history of a city of sanctuary and our communities have shown themselves to be caring and supportive for people in need. We stand ready and willing to support those fleeing the current conflict in any way we can. "

The council added they are working closely with the Government and Migration Yorkshire to 'provide support' as they have done with previous refugees.