Six men arrested after suspected stabbing in South Shields

Police are investigating the death of a man in South Shields after a suspected stabbing.

Officers were called to Marshall Wallis Road shortly before 1am on 5 March.

The street is still cordoned off with a number of police vehicles in the area.

A 25-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital by emergency services.

He died in hospital hours later. His family are being supported by specialist police officers.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police, who have arrested six men in connection with the incident.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Woods, who is leading the investigation, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected as they continue to try to come to terms with their loss.”

Northumbria Police are now appealing for information and are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the alleged altercation or may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Hours after the incident, armed police and investigators wearing forensic suits were seen on the street throughout the day.

Forensic officers were on Marshall Wallis Road Credit: NCJ Media

DCI Woods added: "We want to reassure the man’s family that we are doing all we can to understand the full circumstances which led to this tragedy and bring anyone involved to justice.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present at the time of the incident and would appeal to anyone who hasn’t already come forward to contact us.

“Extra officers will remain in the area as we continue to carry out enquiries and we ask anyone with any concerns or any information to speak to them or by contacting us online or by phone.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it may be, could be crucial to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.