A teddy bear has made its way from Gateshead into the arms of a Ukrainian refugee, a gift from one little girl to another in much greater need.

The bear, from four-year-old Phoebe on Tyneside, travelled 1,300 miles - amongst a campervan full of medicine, clothes and food - to Olga, who had fled her home with her mother.

It was hand-delivered by Ed Blackbird, who promised the little girl it would be taken to a child in need of comfort, along with a note written by the girl's mother.

Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

It read: "I’m so sad to hear about the terrible things happening in your country. Whenever you’re feeling sad, please cuddle Hope. Sending lots of love and kisses, from Phoebe."

With the help of a translator, the note was read to Olga and her mother, who thanked Phoebe for her kind gift.

Ed deliver Phoebe's gift to Olga

Play video

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees afterwards, Ed said: "That was just perfect. She was beautiful, wasn't she? I said I'd do that and we did."

The rest of the donations in Ed's van (that came from communities in the North East) were taken to a warehouse to be distributed to those in most need.

Summing up his journey, Ed told us: "I'm just proud to be a human being.

"It costs nothing for love and it costs nothing for friendship and it costs nothing to be kind."