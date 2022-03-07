From Gateshead to the Polish border: A teddy bear's journey to a Ukrainian child without a home
A teddy bear has made its way from Gateshead into the arms of a Ukrainian refugee, a gift from one little girl to another in much greater need.
The bear, from four-year-old Phoebe on Tyneside, travelled 1,300 miles - amongst a campervan full of medicine, clothes and food - to Olga, who had fled her home with her mother.
It was hand-delivered by Ed Blackbird, who promised the little girl it would be taken to a child in need of comfort, along with a note written by the girl's mother.
It read: "I’m so sad to hear about the terrible things happening in your country. Whenever you’re feeling sad, please cuddle Hope. Sending lots of love and kisses, from Phoebe."
With the help of a translator, the note was read to Olga and her mother, who thanked Phoebe for her kind gift.
Ed deliver Phoebe's gift to Olga
Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees afterwards, Ed said: "That was just perfect. She was beautiful, wasn't she? I said I'd do that and we did."
The rest of the donations in Ed's van (that came from communities in the North East) were taken to a warehouse to be distributed to those in most need.
Summing up his journey, Ed told us: "I'm just proud to be a human being.
"It costs nothing for love and it costs nothing for friendship and it costs nothing to be kind."