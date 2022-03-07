The Integrated Covid Hub North East in Gateshead is to close at the end of March.

The lab processes Covid-19 tests and is being closed as part of the Government's 'Living with Covid' plans.

Many of the 650 staff had fixed-term contracts until September and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust says those staff will now go through redundancy consultation.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: "As part of the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in history, NHS Test and Trace laboratories have played an absolutely critical role in managing COVID-19, based in every part of the UK.

"As free testing will soon be focused on specific groups to protect the vulnerable, we will see a significant drop in laboratory demand and the existing network is being consolidated accordingly.

"We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the remarkable achievements of the testing service throughout the pandemic."