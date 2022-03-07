A businessman from Gateshead has travelled 1300 miles in a campervan to deliver aid to Ukrainians fleeing war.

Ed Blackbird drove for three days across Europe to Poland in his hired motorhome after being moved by scenes of women and children forced from their homes as a result of the Russian invasion.

On arriving, he told ITV News Tyne Tees he had seen families who had lost their homes and businesses.

Play video

He was delivering hundreds of items donated by the local community.