A pensioner's handbag was stolen by a passing driver after she fell down during strong winds brought by Storm Malik.

The 77-year-old's bag was blown into the path of an oncoming car in Longbenton, and instead of stopping to help, the driver picked up the bag and sped away.

It happened near the Charnwood pub on West Farm Avenue around 11am on Saturday 29 January.

At the time, there was an amber weather warning from the Met Office across Newcastle and Northumberland as Storm Malik brought gusts of up to 93mph to the North East.

It is believed several people stopped to help the woman following her fall.

Northumbria Police are keen to speak to them or anyone else who may have information as part of their investigations.