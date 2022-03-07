Police teams in County Durham have discovered one of the largest cannabis farms they have ever seen - inside an old nightclub.

Officers from Consett and Stanley joined forces to bust the "professional set up" which consisted of 900 plants and spanned three floors of the disused venue, Trades, in Consett.

One man was arrested over the discovery on Saturday, March 5.

On Facebook, Consett Police said: "The grow was of a substantial size, spanning over three floors of the building with a professional set up.

"Police were alerted to the grow by a member of the public who had concerns the building was being used to grow drugs for distribution in the Consett area.

Police said the cannabis far was dismantled and the 900 plants removed to be destroyed Credit: Consett Police

"Police descended on the building and arrested one male and located just under 900 plants."

They added the farm was dismantled and the plants were removed to be destroyed.

Officers also thanked County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service for their help.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who suspects someone is using a building to grow illegal drugs is asked to call police on 101 - or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, report anonymously via Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org