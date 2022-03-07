The 'devastated' family of a 25-year-old man who died following a suspected stabbing in South Shields have paid tribute to a much-loved son, brother and uncle.

Officers were called to Marshall Wallis Road shortly before 1am on Saturday 5 March after a report of an altercation.

Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was found with injuries thought to be caused by a blade. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries hours later.

In a statement, Fise's family said: “Fise was a loving son, brother, uncle and best friend.

“Fise was so loved and the hole left in our lives from his death can never ever be filled.

"He was the kindest boy and would help anyone he could. We are all truly devastated.”

Five men, aged between 19 and 32, have since been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Four remain in police custody while a fifth, aged 24, has been released on bail.

Two other men, aged 35 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. The 33-year-old remains in police custody, while the 35-year-old has since been released on bail.

Detectives leading the investigation are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI Paul Woods said: “This was a tragic incident which has sadly resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Fise’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“The family have requested that their privacy is respected, and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

He added: “Our investigation continues and there will be extra patrols in the area. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer.

“We are absolutely committed to finding out the circumstances that led to a young man’s death and I’d like to thank those in the community who have assisted us already.

“Nothing will ever bring back Fise but the best way to honour his memory is to make sure those responsible for his death are brought to justice.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who has not yet come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”