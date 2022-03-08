A deal's been reached to save more than two hundred jobs at a steel mill in Hartlepool.

The town's pipe mill, which is part of Liberty Steel, had been under threat from a winding up order.

Uncertainty about the future has been hanging over the site's 200+ workers for the last three-and-a-half weeks.

Last month part of the company was issued with a winding up order by Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, following the collapse of the company's main financial lender, Greensill Capital.

A deal has now been agreed and thousands of jobs have been saved at sites across the country.

Charlotte Childs from the GMB Union told ITV News Tyne Tees: "I think it's caused widespread uncertainty and nervousness around job security.

"We have worked closely with GFG and Liberty steel to try and reduce that anxiety as much as possible and we are grateful we have landed with this deal."

Liberty Steel says it's "making good progress in negotiations with creditors... to restructure for the long long-term".