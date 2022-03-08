An investigation has been launched after a string of cars were set on fire in West Wylam overnight.

There were three separate reports of car fires in the area between 10.30pm yesterday (Monday 7 March) and 12.15am today (Tuesday 8 March).

The vehicles were each parked outside homes on Biverfield Road, Broomhill Road and Rolley Way, although thankfully, no-one was hurt.

Credit: Northumbria Police

Police are treating each incident as suspected arson and are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

Inspector Garry Neill from Northumbria Police, said: “Whoever is responsible for this spate is incredibly fortunate that their dangerous actions have not resulted in serious injury or a fatality.

“Fires can easily spread to nearby houses and each blaze happened in a residential area. We are taking this very seriously and those found to be involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

Credit: Northumbria Police

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into each incident and will use every tactic at our disposal in order to bring effective justice against perpetrators. Officers remain in the area and there will continue to be an increased police presence as we look to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would ask that anybody living in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anybody acting suspiciously. If you have any information about these incidents, we want to hear from you.”