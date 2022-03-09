Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny's granddad is still in hospital more than a week after he was knocked down by a vehicle in Gateshead.

The 85-year-old was left critically ill following the alleged incident in Leam Lane at around 7:30pm on Friday 25 February.

Northumbria Police say the man is now in a 'stable' condition.

Ms Halfpenny, who is best known for playing Amy Wyatt in the soap, made an emotional appeal for information after the incident.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “Do the right thing. You have left somebody in a critical condition. You will be found.”

Four men, aged 30, 25, 23 and 18 were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain under investigation.