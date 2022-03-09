A former Radio 1 DJ from Teesside has been convicted of arranging to have sex with children as young as 12 in the Philippines.

Mark Page, who was also known for being Middlesbrough FC's match-day announcer for the last two decades, had tried to argue he'd been the victim of hacking.

However, a jury at Teesside Crown Court found the 63-year-old divorced father-of-three guilty of four out of five counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence.

Page, who worked at the radio station in the 1980s, even tried to bargain down the price for a sexual encounter with a girl aged 12 and a boy of 13, saying 3,000 pesos - around £44 at today's exchange rate - was too much.

The court heard he used frequent business trips to the Philippines, as well as charity work, as a cover for his perverted interest in underage sex.

Two of the offences were committed remotely from the UK in 2016, while two happened in the Philippines on separate trips made by Page in 2016 and 2019.

The jury cleared him of one of the charges.

Mark Page arriving at Teesside Crown Court

Play video

Reports were initially raised about Mark Page by Facebook, over messages he had sent on the platform.

His home was raided by Cleveland Police in January 2020 and his computer, mobile phone and tablet were analysed by officers.

Page told the court that his devices had been hacked but did not mention this while he was being interviewed by police, as he gave "no comment" answers, later explaining to the jury he was in shock.

Prosecutor Jo Kidd drew parallels with higher profile paedophiles during her damning closing speech to the jury.

Page, of Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, had no previous dealings with police and was of previously good character, but Miss Kidd said: "Some of you may be old enough to remember Jim'll Fix It.

"You will remember watching It's a Knockout.

"You will remember revelling in the size of Gary Glitter's shoes.

"They were people who were spoken highly of, even people who were knighted by the Queen."

She said there was almost a "state funeral" for Savile, with his golden coffin taken through the streets of Leeds.

Miss Kidd continued: "I am not saying this on the basis that just because Mr Page was a Radio One DJ, that it makes him guilty of these offences.

"But it is worth noting, when one puts on a public face, when one carries out charity work, it does not mean the underbelly of their sexual depravity is not real."

Page will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.