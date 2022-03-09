Play video

Video by NCJ Media

A farm in Northumberland has welcomed what it has called a one-in-a-million addition to its flock, a five-legged lamb.

The team at Whitehouse Farm, near Morpeth, were not only surprised by the rather unusual arrival but soon realised the little lamb's fifth leg had three toes as opposed to the normal two.

Part-owner Heather Hogarty first introduced their "special girl" to followers on Facebook and has since said she believes her birth is "one-in-a-million".

"It's quite an unusual occurrence but not as unusual as you think because you do get as many animals as people born with additional needs, it's just you might not always see them," she said.

More unusual still, the lamb, which is yet to be named, was born as part of a set of triplets on the date, 22/02/22.

Heather added that they would monitor her and follow advice from a vet to see if the extra limb would cause any problems.

