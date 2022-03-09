Schoolgirls take to the streets in South Shields calling for women's safety

Play video

Video report by Katie Cole

Dozens of schoolgirls in South Tyneside have taken to the streets calling for more to be done on women's safety.

This month marks one year since the abduction and murder of York woman Sarah Everard, who was kidnapped by a serving police officer as she walked home in London.

It sent shockwaves across the nation, and triggered calls for more to be done to improve women's safety.

Bright Futures, a charity working to educate and empower young women, was set up in the wake of her murder.

Last night (Tuesday 8 March), women and girls came together in South Shields on International Women's Day to say they fed up of still feeling scared.

Hannah Woodward, a youth worker from Bright Futures said: "There's a general consensus a lot of the girls feel scared of being in the community or feel nervous of being in the community.

"The whole idea for the march was the girls wanting to make a stand and reclaim their community space and reclaim their hometown and be proud to be female."