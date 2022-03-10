Google Home device recorded Mark Page asking 'what is the age of consent in the Philippines?'

This was referred to as the ‘infamous picture’ by the recorder of Middlesbrough. In his defence, Page produced a meal receipt at ‘Gerrys Grill’ 979km away from Cebu City and said he wasn’t responsible for this offence as he was miles away. However, after arranging to meet a 13 year old child for sex near Robinsons department store, Cebu City at 10PM on 30/03/19, Page was found to book a flight and a hotel arriving at Cebu at 20:10 hours on that night. He took a selfie the morning after (01/04/19) in front of the ‘fuente’ in Cebu City whereby Robinson department store is visible in the background.
Page denied arranging to meet a 13 year old child for sex near Robinsons department store, Cebu City at 10PM. However evidence showed he landed at 8pm - the next day taking a selfie in Cebu City, the Robinson department store visible in the background.  Credit: Cleveland Police

Police have released recordings of Mark Page they recovered as part of their investigation against the DJ, captured by his google home speaker.

Page was recorded asking questions such as 'what is the age of consent in the Philippines' and 'can you use a pseudonym at Western Union'.

The former Radio 1 DJ was jailed for twelve years on Thursday for child sex offences, which included arranging and paying to abuse children in the Philippines online.

The 63-year-old had tried to claim he was a victim of hacking, but was convicted of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, between 2016 and 2019.

The below recordings were recovered by police

Jurors were told that Facebook monitors raised concerns about messages which exploited children which were sent to a charity that protects young people.

The charity contacted UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police carried out a search warrant at Page's home in January 2020.

Officers seized his phone and tablet, and a computer tower was analysed, and the Crown said it that showed Page had been in contact with children in the Philippines and had arranged payments by money transfers.

Page is accused of bargaining down the price to have a 13-year-old boy involved, saying in a message "3k too much for him", later making a payment of 2,000 Philippine pesos, which is around £30.

The Judge described his offences as "the very embodiment of depravity."

Detective Sergeant Kevin Carter from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team welcomed the sentence saying: “Page attempted to distract the court from the awful truth of his actions.

"He refused to accept responsibility, attempting instead to lay blame on everyone but himself. 

“I would like to thank the jury for their professionalism while considering a large amount of complex digital evidence."

