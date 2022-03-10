Police have released recordings of Mark Page they recovered as part of their investigation against the DJ, captured by his google home speaker.

Page was recorded asking questions such as 'what is the age of consent in the Philippines' and 'can you use a pseudonym at Western Union'.

The former Radio 1 DJ was jailed for twelve years on Thursday for child sex offences, which included arranging and paying to abuse children in the Philippines online.

The 63-year-old had tried to claim he was a victim of hacking, but was convicted of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, between 2016 and 2019.

The below recordings were recovered by police

Play video

Jurors were told that Facebook monitors raised concerns about messages which exploited children which were sent to a charity that protects young people.

The charity contacted UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police carried out a search warrant at Page's home in January 2020.

Officers seized his phone and tablet, and a computer tower was analysed, and the Crown said it that showed Page had been in contact with children in the Philippines and had arranged payments by money transfers.

Page is accused of bargaining down the price to have a 13-year-old boy involved, saying in a message "3k too much for him", later making a payment of 2,000 Philippine pesos, which is around £30.

The Judge described his offences as "the very embodiment of depravity."

Detective Sergeant Kevin Carter from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team welcomed the sentence saying: “Page attempted to distract the court from the awful truth of his actions.

"He refused to accept responsibility, attempting instead to lay blame on everyone but himself.

“I would like to thank the jury for their professionalism while considering a large amount of complex digital evidence."