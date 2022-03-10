Wrestling fans can see a world-class lineup in action when the WWE franchise returns to Tyneside.

The tour will kick off at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Thursday 28 April 2022 and will then move to London the following night before dates in Paris, France and Leipzig, Germany.

The WWE Live show will showcase WWE Superstars in action, including; SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

World Wrestling Entertainment, more commonly shortened to WWE, is an American professional wrestling promotion founded in the 1950s. The franchise has broadcast TV series in over 150 million homes worldwide and produced household names such as Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

General tickets will go on-sale from Monday 14 March at 10am.