Three men have been charged with murder following the suspected stabbing of a South Shields man.

Northumbria Police were called to an altercation at an address on Marshall Wallis Road in the town shortly before 1am on Saturday 5 March.

Emergency services attended and found Faisel David Ames Abdou with injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

The 25-year-old, known as Fise, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries hours later.

An investigation was launched and three men, two aged 24 and one aged 34, have been charged with his murder and are due to appear in court today.

Emergency services at the scene on Marshall Wallis Road South Shields Credit: NCJ Media

Detective Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Fise and we will continue to offer his family specialist support.

“I want to take this opportunity to also thank everyone who has aided our investigation to this point, as well as the wider community for your support and cooperation.

“With three suspects now due to appear in court, I would ask that people refrain from any speculation – both in public and on social media – that could jeopardise those legal proceedings.”

Mr Abdou was described by his family as a "loving son, brother, uncle and best friend" in a tribute.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101 quoting log NP-20220305-0055 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.