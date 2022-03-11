Trinity Square in Gateshead have won a 'Diamond Loo of the Year Award' in the search to find the best ‘away from home' washrooms in the UK.

The facilities at Trinity Square are managed by North East-based cleaning contractor Bettakleen Limited with a team of 12 full and part-time staff, who look after the cleaning of the public areas of the Square, including the public toilets.

Many of those staff have worked at the shopping and leisure centre since it opened in May 2013.

Trinity Square receives regular feedback from the general public about the standard of its public toilets with some saying they are the ‘best in the north east' for cleanliness.

'The Loo of the Year Awards' and associated 'Washroom Cleaner of the Year Awards' for cleaning staff have been identifying the best washrooms in Britain since 1987.

Every entry received an unannounced visit from a Loo of the Year Award Inspector and was assessed against 101 judging criteria - including signage and décor, fixtures and fittings and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

Every washroom receives a grading ranging from Bronze to Diamond.

Thousands of toilets were judged this year, across the sixty-one separate entry categories of the competition, with many first-time entries including the one from Trinity Square.