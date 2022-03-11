Eton to open a college in Middlesbrough as part of 'levelling up' agenda

Middlesbrough has been announced as one of three locations in which Eton College will open a free 'selective sixth-form' for post-16 students.

The colleges will be modelled on selective sixth forms in London, and high-achieving pupils at GCSE from poorer backgrounds will be encouraged to gain top A-level grades, enabling them to study at Oxbridge and other elite universities.

Each college will admit 240 students a year with Eton making a financial commitment "in perpetuity" to fund the colleges, which should open for their first pupils by 2025.

The £44,000-a-year private school has partnered with Star Academies for the scheme, giving students access to Eton's teachers as well as extracurricular clubs and speaker events.

Eton will also assist pupils during the university application process, as well as with interview preparation, and they will be able to take part in summer residential programmes at Eton.

Colleges will also open in Dudley and Oldham. Areas included in the list of 55 education "cold spots" targeted for additional support by the Government's levelling up agenda.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "Eton College in Middlesbrough. It's incredible to win the support and backing of the world's most famous school - a phenomenal result."

Simon Henderson, Headmaster of Eton, said: "We are delighted to be bidding to open these colleges in Dudley, Middlesbrough and Oldham. Our partnership with Star Academies is intended to ensure that the success of the project is greater than the sum of its parts.

"While our contexts may be different, our values are aligned and together we are committed, for the long-term, to sharing our educational vision and delivering outstanding educational opportunities to young people in these areas."

What is Eton College?

Eton is a private school, located in Berkshire and was founded by Henry VI in 1440.

It is a boys-only school, that costs £44,000 a year. Students are required to board for seven days a week.

