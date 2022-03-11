Two mums have formed an unlikely friendship as they campaign for tougher sentences for dealers who supply drugs to children.

Leah Hayes was just 15 when she died after taking ecstasy in a North Yorkshire park three years ago.

Her mum Kerry Roberts was called out by one of Leah's friends, and cradled her as she spoke her last words.

She said: "the closer I got to her, I could see her fitting. She was still awake at one point, because I could hear her say 'mum'.

"She looked at me, and said 'mum' - and then she was gone within minutes."

Kerry is now pushing for a change in the law - and is being helped by Tammy Kirkwood, the mother of one of the boys who supplied the drugs.

Tammy's son went to prison for being part of the supply chain which supplied the MDMA to Leah.

She says that from the age of 14, her son had been exploited by 'county lines' drug gangs. He came home covered in bruises and she still fears that the 'wolves are at the door'

Tammy says she did everything she could to stop him - from calling the police on him repeatedly to hiding his shoes so he couldn't go out.

She also drug tested him when he wanted to get a moped.

"Even when they busted my door down that day, the day Leah died, one of the police officers coming out with the drug test said 'what are you doing, what's this?'

"and I said, I'm drug testing my kid. Because I didn't want him to kill somebody. and nobody listened."

"It can happen to anyone. You can be the most wholesome family, and your child can be in the midst of it without you even knowing.

"Because it happens very subtle, very quickly."

The two mums met through restorative justice and soon realised they wanted the same thing - to stop drug dealers preying on children.

Since then they've developed a bond.

Kerry said: "Taking MDMA, taking cocaine, is normal in our town for kids. None of us believe it. I just find from parents and police and the work I do that it really is, and it's scary."

They want to see more prevention and also a specific offence for dealers who supply drugs to children.

Kerry said: "She got it so easily. It was quicker and easier than ordering a takeaway."

The campaign is being backed by some in the corridors of power, including the MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake.

"We've taken this matter up with ministers, and also trying to take a piece of legislation forward that could lead to a Private Members Bill, that would make this a specific offence, and a tougher offence, so that people who supply drugs to those under the age of 16 get longer sentences."

Their petition to bring the debate to Parliament needs another thousand signatures before April.