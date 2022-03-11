Police investigating the death of a man in A1 crash in Northumberland

Police are investigating the death of a man following a crash in Northumberland. It happened around 8:40am on Thursday 10 March on the A1 near Causey Park.

Three people were taken to hospital, where a 64-year-old man sadly died. Officers have named him as Michael Hetherington from the Berwick area.

His next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

In a heartfelt tribute, his family said: “Michael was a much-loved family man who will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Northumbria Police are now appealing for information that may help with their investigation into what happened.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, has now appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: “This collision has devastatingly resulted in Michael’s death. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to offered any support they need.

“This is clearly a tragic time for them and I would ask that their privacy be respected.”

He added: “An investigation has been launched and we are committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I am now appealing to anybody who was in the area around that time to come forward with any information or dashcam footage, as it may prove crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

The other two people taken to hospital received non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference NP-20220310-0167.