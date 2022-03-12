Almost half a million pounds has been awarded to make improvements to Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum in North Tyneside.

The £499,000 government funding, from the Cultural Investment Fund, will pay for repairs to the roof, the installation of a new lift, and other improvements at the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The grant will also fund new equipment to control the conditions in the galleries, which will help to protect the museum’s internationally important collection of Roman artefacts and ensure that major exhibitions from other museums can be brought to the North East.

Keith Merrin, Director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, said: “It is fantastic to have this funding to make much-needed repairs and improvements to Segedunum after 20 years of visits nearly a million people. This is just the start of an ambitious development programme at the museum to update displays and facilities so this important World Heritage Site can be enjoyed for years to come by local communities and visitors from far and wide.”

Segedunum, which means ‘Strong Fort’, was built to guard the eastern end of Hadrians Wall and housed 600 Roman soldiers. It stood for almost 300 years as a symbol of Roman rule and a bastion against barbarian attack.

Segedunum is managed for the council by Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums and has welcomed almost one million visitors from the local community and tourists from all over the world since it opened in June 2000.

