A major route in County Durham was closed following a crash that saw the air ambulance called out and one person airlifted to hospital.

The A689 between Stanhope and Crag Villas was closed by the emergency services following the collision on Saturday morning.

The road has since re-opened.

Durham Constabulary tweeted to say that along with their own units, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue, the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance were also in attendance.

One person was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Durham Police confirmed the A689 remained closed whilst Durham County Council made the carriageway safe by cleaning up oil and fuel which had been spilt in the collision.