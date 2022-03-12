A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected assault in Newcastle.

Police say the woman was found to have suffered a 'number of non-life threatening' injuries and was taken to hospital after suffering a 'suspected assault'.

She was found in the early hours of Friday morning near the Aged Miners Home area of Brunswick Village.

Northumbria Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody.

Northumbria Police cordoned off the area in Brunswick Village following the incident in the early hours of Friday morning. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

In a statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 6.20am yesterday (Friday) officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman in the Aged Miners Home area of Brunswick Village, Newcastle.

“It was reported that the woman had suffered a number of non-life-threatening injuries following a suspected assault. She was subsequently taken to hospital.

“An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220311-0149.”