A Northumberland man forced to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised thousands of pounds to help the Ukrainian people stuck in their homeland and caught up in the conflict.

Chris York, from Alnwick, was working in Kyiv as a freelance journalist when the invasion started.

On the day of the invasion, he awoke to a number of worried messages on his phone from friends and family as news of the Russian advance broke, before hearing explosions in the distance as he stood on the balcony of his apartment in the Ukrainian capital.

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees from Warsaw, Chris said: "It was such an intense, weird experience. No one really believed a full invasion was going to happen. It was tense, but everything was sort of normal.

"The next morning I woke up, saw I had a load of missed calls and messages and I went to the balcony and heard a couple of really big explosions in the distance. Even then, it is really hard to process because it is the kind of stuff you'd see or hear in a movie really."

Chris quickly left Kyiv and travelled by train to meet his girlfriend in Lviv who was staying with her parents.

He added: "We made the decision to leave, her parents made the decision to stay and they're still there now. There was this really awful, heartbreaking scene where we were on the side of the road saying goodbye to Yaryna's parents but then the really awful thing about it was that you looked up the road and it was a scene that was being repeated over and over again."

Before the war, Chris was building a life for himself in Ukraine with friends and family visiting to take in historic sights like Chernobyl Credit: Chris York

Chris and Yaryna are now staying in Warsaw in Poland and after originally setting up a fundraising page with the intention of raising a few thousand pounds, their total has now surpassed the twenty thousand pound barrier.

The couple hopes to use the money to support people stuck in Ukraine and caught up in the conflict. They're planning to buy power-banks for mobile phones, along with gas-heaters to try and help keep people warm.

Chris hasn't given up hope of one day returning to his life in Ukraine but he admits peace in the short-term looks unlikely.

Chris said: "I was going to apply for temporary residency. I was going to live in Kyiv with Yaryna and take it from there. I do really hope we can go back but it is going to be a completely different country. It already is, even after three weeks. Everything has changed. It is just really sad.

"It is just such a huge tragedy on so many levels."

