Police investigating an assault, which left a man with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace.

The man, in his forties, also suffered a fractured cheekbone in the attack which happened in the early hours of the morning on the 30th of January on Spout Lane near The New Tavern pub in Concord, Washington.

Northumbria Police say that two people approached the victim and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, before kicking him while he lay on the floor.

The victim was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and cheekbone, as well as a bleed on the brain.

Northumbria Police have been continuing to investigate and have now identified three men they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

The force says the three men were believed to be in the area at the time of the assault and could have information that can assist the ongoing investigation.