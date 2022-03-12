Police Officers have been working closely with refugees to help them settle in to the country as quickly as possible.

Northumbria Police have invited the public to meet their team in Ashington in Northumberland on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to show how members of the public can support refugees and keep their community thriving.

The idea is to help those newly arriving in the area to feel more comfortable in calling the North East home.

Ashington is currently home to almost 200 refugees from various parts of the world.

Sergeant Kath Smith, from Northumbria Police, works to make sure displaced families feel welcomed to the community and confident they can always rely on officers for help.

Sgt Smith said: “These families have experienced some of the very worst situations imaginable, often coming from war-torn countries. The North East truly is a sanctuary to them.

“They bring with them knowledge, experience and a variety of skills – some are teachers, others are medical professionals – but they’re unable to complete paid work while they wait for visas.

“Luckily, they have come to the North East, a place that is renowned for being home to some of the nation’s friendliest faces, and there is kindness and goodwill in abundance.

“With the world’s eyes on Ukraine currently, it is more important than ever before to show kindness to those who need it most."