Sunderland Football Club's players will wear their blue and yellow away kit for their home match on Saturday against Crewe to raise money for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

After the game, the players will sign their shirts before they're auctioned with the money raised going to help people in Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has created the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, with around 2.2 million having fled the country.

In a statement on the club's website, Sunderland said: "We join our fellow EFL and Premier League clubs in calling for peace and are proud to be supporting the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through the British Red Cross."

The funds raised from auctioning the match-worn shirts will be donated to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Sunderland AFC, along with their follow EFL clubs, say they're calling for peace in Ukraine. Credit: PA

Throughout Saturday’s fixture at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland Football Club will also be displaying messages to encourage members of the footballing community to donate to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which the club says provides vital support to those affected by the crisis.

Messaging will be visible throughout the stadium, including concourses and big screens, and also to supporters worldwide across the club’s digital channels.

