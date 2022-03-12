A burglar was caught by police after he left size seven Nike trainer prints at the scene of his crime.

Lance Wilson also left his blood at one of the five homes he targeted in Easington, Horden and Peterlee in County Durham between the December 30 and February 10.

A gold necklace, gold diamond earrings and limited edition watches, many of sentimental value, were taken.

Officers linked the burglaries due to Wilson's habit of propping victims' wheelie bins against kitchen windows to break-in.

DNA analysis from blood found at one of the houses matched that of the 46-year-old as well as shoe prints from size seven Nike trainers which Wilson was wearing when he was arrested.

Wilson, of Seymour Street, Peterlee, was also found with one of the stolen watches when he was arrested but denied all of the burglaries at interview with police officers.

He later changed his plea in light of the evidence against him and was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Temporary Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Peterlee CID, said: "Burglary is a despicable crime that often has long-lasting effects on the victim.

"Wilson is a career burglar and showed no remorse for his actions.

"The team worked extremely hard to link Wilson to all offences and we hope victims will find some comfort in knowing he is back behind bars."