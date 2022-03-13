Fire Fighters in Northumberland say they are heartbroken over the death of a cherished, popular and much-loved colleague.

The crew were called to an incident on March the 10th and on arrival found that the accident involved Nigel Baynes, a long-standing member of their crew.

Writing on facebook, his colleagues in the village of Allendale said: "It was one of the worst types of call out anyone in any emergency service can receive……to one of their own."

The crew quickly responded but said their efforts "were to be in vain".

Flags at fire stations across Northumberland are flying at half mast

Mr Baynes, 63, joined the service in Allendale in 1980 and is described as a 'father figure to Allendale'.

The crew added in their tribute: "We were privileged to be allowed to give Nigel a guard of honour as he left, which was one of the most difficult things imaginable."

Flags at Fire Stations across Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service are flying at half-mast as a sign of respect and mourning.