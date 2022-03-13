A property in Sunderland has been targeted in two 'appalling' arson attacks that police say could have been deadly.

Two separate attacks have been carried out on an address on Adelaide Place in Hendon, which Northumbria Police describe as 'very serious offences'.

The residents of the property attacked include an elderly man who officers say was not injured in either incident.

The first incident, which happened between 4.50am and 5am on 14 February, saw a substance thrown on the outside of the door before being set on fire.

A few weeks later, at about 9.45pm on 5 March, the door was set fire to again but this time a car that was parked outside was attacked too.

Officers investigating say the nature of the nature of the attacks could have lead to 'serious injury' Credit: Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police say they believe both attacks are linked and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Mark Druce, of Northumbria Police, said: “These are very serious offences and could easily have resulted in serious injury or even a fatality.

“We are committed to tracing those responsible for these appalling crimes and bringing effective justice against them.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into these incidents and continue to speak with the victim. This behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone found to have been involved can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“I am today asking anybody who lives in the area and who believes they may have information regarding these incidents to get in touch. Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be the crucial piece in our investigation.”