Aurora Borealis could return to North East skies tonight

The colourful Aurora Borealis, or northern lights, could be visible in the North East once again tonight (14 March).

The spectacle was captured by one ITV Tyne Tees viewer when it arrived yesterday.

A coronal mass ejection increased geomagnetic activity.

However the effects are slowly waning with geomagnetic activity likely to ease into tonight.

This means there is still a slim chance of aurora sightings in the north.

Clear skies will develop for many, but there is never a guarantee the northern lights will make an appearance.

Fingers crossed!

What is the Aurora Borealis?

Energized particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million kph), but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.

As Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, the dramatic process transforms into spectacular waves of light.