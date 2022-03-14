A couple from Northumberland said "pie-do" in front of their wedding guests with an untraditional three-tier cake.

Bride and Groom Jade and Andrew approached their local butchers in 2020, with an unusual request for a pork pie wedding cake. Their wedding was first postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but a new date was secured in the pipeline for 2022.

As "very loyal customers", Jade and Andrew's request was happily accepted by Turnbull’s in Alnwick.

Turnbulls' Master Baker, Phil, who has led the in-house Bakery for over 20 years, wasresponsible for the creation. The bakery said Phil "has the most positive can-do attitude when it comes the products he bakes and is not one to shy away from a challenge".

Jade requested a three-tier cake consisting of her favourite flavours: The bottom layer; 8lb of traditional pork, which took around five hours to cook. The middle layer was made of pork and chorizo and the top layer was pork and black pudding. The cake was then decorated with pastry petals, flowers and topped with ‘Mr & Mrs Patterson’ which had been carved out of wood.

The happy couple and their unusual wedding cake Credit: Victoria Sponge Photograph

Baker Phil said: “As far as we can tell, this is the second Pork Pie Wedding Cake we havemade here at Turnbull’s in our 140-year history! A Pie of this size is only for the die-hard Pork Pie Fans. What surprised me the most was the divide of opinion on choosing the Pork Pie over a more traditional cake. Some loved the idea whilst others thought it was totally wrong!”

The happy couple are now holidaying in Mexico on their honeymoon.