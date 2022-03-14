A man from Gateshead is 'fighting for his life' after sustaining serious injuries in an alleged attack at a hotel resort in Scunthorpe.

The incident took place at around 3am on Sunday 13 March, when a man reportedly assaulted another man. The 46-year-old victim, from Tyneside, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are thought to be life-threatening.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday 14 March, facing a charge in connection with a serious assault.

Michael McDonagh, of Darley, Barnsley was charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the investigating force Humberside Police, said: "A man, aged 32, has been arrested on suspicion of committing a serious assault on a man, aged 46 at a hotel in Scunthorpe in the early hours of 13 March 2022.

The victim, who was visiting the area from Gateshead, is in a life-threatening but stable condition in hospital. His family is being supported by specially trained officers and medical staff."