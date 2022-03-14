Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has blasted the decision making in his side's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The club suffered their first Premier League defeat in 9 games, after their opponents secured an 89th minute goal.

Howe believes the outcome could have been different if his side had been given a penalty for a Trevoh Chalobah challenge on Jacob Murphy.

The head coach was also left annoyed by Kai Havertz's aerial clash with Dan Burn.

Howe said: "You can't look past the penalty for me.

"I'm hugely disappointed with that decision and how they reached that decision. Jacob's had his shirt ripped off his back near enough.

"It was a clear penalty, and VAR should see it and make the referee review his decision."

On Havertz's clash with Burn, Howe added: "I think Dan thinks it's a clear red. It could have been given.

"But what I'm most disappointed with and cannot understand is with VAR for the penalty."

The Magpies head to Merseyside for their next clash with Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (17 March).