Man charged with attempted murder after attack in Brunswick Village

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack on a woman in Brunswick Village.27-year-old Matthew Stevens, of Drysdale Crescent, Brunswick Village, is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates Court on Monday 14 March.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a woman was found to have suffered a 'number of non-life threatening' injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The charge follows a heavy presence of Northumbria Police officers in the area of Newcastle, which saw forensic teams deployed to the scene near Aged Miners Homes, in the weekend following the incident.

Northumbria Police cordoned off the area in Brunswick Village following the incident on Friday 11 March Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “A full investigation has been ongoing over the past 48 hours as we look to establish the full circumstances surrounding this serious incident.

“I would like to thank all those living in the area for their patience and cooperation as officers have carried out a range of enquiries throughout the weekend.

“A man is now due to appear in court charged with attempted murder. I would ask that the public respect the ongoing legal proceedings and please refrain from any speculation both out in the community and on social media.”