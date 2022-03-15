Chelsea withdraws no fans request for FA Cup tie at the Riverside

Chelsea Football Club has withdrawn its request for Saturday's quarter final clash against Middlesbrough at the Riverside to be held behind closed doors.

The side had lobbied to play the tie with no spectators after the government blocked the clubs from selling away tickets due to owner Roman Abramovich's sanction.

But on Tuesday afternoon the FA confirmed that this request has been removed.

"After constructive talks between The FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors," the statement read.

"The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the Government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctions are respected."

Prior to the request's removal, Middlesbrough FC heavily criticised the proposal, labelling the London club's request "bizarre" and "without any merit whatsoever", and vowed to resist any efforts to block fans from the match.