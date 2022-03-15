A flag manufacturing company in County Durham says it's running low on fabric following a surge in demand for Ukrainian flags.

AA Flags, in Consett, have been producing around 100 blue and yellow banners a day for local charities, buildings, sports fans and members of the public.

It follows an outpour of support from our region for Ukraine, as war continues to ravage the country.

A number of vigils, protests and services have taken place across the North East and North Yorkshire in recent weeks, in solidarity with those caught up in the conflict.

In order to keep up with demand, AA Flags have had to switch to a slightly different shade of blue, after the supply of the official colour ran dry.

The consett flagmakers have started to use a slightly different shade of blue after struggling to source supplies. Credit: AA Flags

It comes as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities early on Tuesday morning, despite the two countries continuing to engage in diplomatic talks in hopes of ending the fighting.

Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, large explosions thundered across Kyiv. A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighbourhood in the capital, igniting a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building.

At least one person was killed and others remain trapped inside.