Middlesbrough vow to fight Chelsea's 'bizarre' no fans FA Cup request

Middlesbrough FC has accused Chelsea FC of being "grossly unfair" for requesting that their FA Cup quarter-final clash between the two clubs be played behind closed doors.

In a statement on the club's website, Middlesbrough FC called the suggestion "both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever".

They said: "To suggest that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

"Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting 'integrity' as a reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme."

The club ended their release by saying they're currently waiting for formal notification from the FA of the next steps but stated that they will be resisting any actions from Chelsea in "the strongest terms."

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. Credit: Adam Davy/PA

The London club has been lobbying the Government hard over relaxations to the strict operating licence put in place after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by Downing Street.

Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, must not profit in the UK under the Government sanctions, and Chelsea are blocked from selling new tickets in the terms of their new licence.

And after talks with the Government failed to yield a softening of the stance over tickets, the Blues have now questioned the FA Cup quarter-final's "sporting integrity" should only Middlesbrough fans be allowed to attend.

Chelsea said barring both sets of fans from attending would be the "fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances".