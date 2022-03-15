North East families have come forward to say they're ready and willing to open their homes to refugees from Ukraine.

It's thought more than 2.5 million people have fled their homes as a result of the conflict - with the Government saying they're ready to accept refugees in the 'tens of thousands' in the coming months.

In County Durham, Elle Laporte Butchart is making final preparations to her home.

She said it was a no-brainer to open her home to others, who have been forced to escape from theirs.

"I live on a farm. It's somewhere safe to be able to start that recovery, processing what has happened to them. Also, somewhere to start building a life."

Elle is offering a room which could house a couple, or parent and child.

"Three weeks ago they were in work, they were people like you and I, they had families. Now, they have got literally nothing apart from the clothes that they have on their back.

"They are going to need support in settling in, navigating around the local community. They are not going to want to fully depend on me, or their sponsors all the time.

"They are going to want that independence."

Elle is now in touch with charities to be matched with refugees and give them the support and accommodation needed.

The North East has a proven track record of welcoming refugees.

Up until the pandemic hit, the region had settled the highest number in England with 1.6 per 100,00 of the population.

Some 43,000 people in Britain have signed up to host a Ukrainian refugee after a government sponsor scheme was published on Monday.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove set out details of the scheme in the House of Commons and told MPs that people across the UK will be rewarded with £350 a month if they commit.

The 'Homes for Ukraine programme' in a nutshell:

Britons will be able to sponsor Ukrainians to seek sanctuary in the UK, even if they have no links to Britain.

People will be expected to sign up to host a Ukrainian for a minimum of six months and will receive £350 for every month they house a refugee or family.

There's no limit on the number of Ukrainians who could enter the UK under this scheme although it is not clear how many Britons would be able to help.

Some 1,500 had signed up to the scheme within an hour of the website going live, Mr Gove said.

Ukrainians given a visa under the scheme will be allowed to remain and work in the UK for up to three years and will have full access and unrestricted access to benefits, health care, employment and other support.

Boris Johnson said the scheme would allow "everybody in this country [to] offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine".