Emergency repair works to a damaged sewer pipe in Saltburn are expected to be finished by the end of Wednesday.

Raw sewage spilled onto the beach and into the sea when the pipe in Cat Nab car park was first damaged at the end of February.

Northumbrian Water says that following lengthy and complex engineering work, a custom-made new pipe and fittings have been delivered and installed.

The water provider says careful work will now take place to restore normal service through the network for the first time since the original sewer was damaged by a third party working on the car park.

The work was being carried out on behalf of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council.

Excavation work carried out as part of repairs revealed further damage to another pipe. While it is not currently causing any environmental impact, Northumbrian Water say work will take place to repair that pipe, this week.

Richard Warneford, Wastewater Director at Northumbrian Water, said:

"This has been a lengthy job, full of complexities, and we are grateful for the patience, understanding and support shown by people who live in and visit Saltburn.

"While the main repair is being completed today, the restoration of flows will be done carefully, to reduce the chances of problems. Should we need to take this slowly, we will do so for the protection of the environment and to give ourselves the best chance of avoiding further issues."

Raw sewage spilled onto the beach and into the sea at Saltburn Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Richard said further updates will be given on the progress of repairs:

"Once this is complete, it will take a few days to carry out the second repair and dismantle and remove the equipment that has been in place while work has been ongoing. This includes the mini treatment works, which were created to protect the environment during this work, and damming that was installed to redirect flows of the Skelton Beck.

"Our team will then work with Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council to hand the site back to them, to finish their work on the car park."