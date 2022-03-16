"Toon, Toon, black and white army" wasn't on the official setlist, but fans on Tyneside were treated to the spontaneous rendition by London rapper Stormzy.

The BRIT Award-winning grime artist, from Croydon, performed at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Tuesday 15 March, as part of his arena tour. The date had been rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his performance, a fan threw a Newcastle United shirt on stage which the rapper then wore for his debut smash hit, 'Shut Up', much to the delight of fans.

Credit: Nichol Quinn

Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, won Best British Male Solo Artist at the BRITs in 2018 and 2020, as well as Album of the Year in 2018 for Gang Signs and Prayer.

The rapper performed a string of hits including Big For Your Boots, Blinded by Your Grace and number one single Vossi Bop.

Newcastle United fan pages posted their approval of the "honorary Geordie" across their social media pages. The 28-year-old rapper is a well-known Manchester United fan.

The award-winning UK grime artist began providing scholarships for black students at the university in 2018 in a bid to address the relatively low number of black students who attend Oxbridge institutions.

Stormzy called the expansion of his scholarship programme at Cambridge "an incredible milestone". He continues to fund the £20,000-a-year scholarships, tuition fees and maintenance costs for 10 new students each year for the duration of their degree courses at the University of Cambridge.

