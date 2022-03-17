Body found in York in search for man wanted for recall to prison
Police searching for a man wanted for recall to prison have found a body at a property in York.
An arrest warrant had been issued for Scott Hurst.
On Thursday, North Yorkshire Police tweeted to say that the ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York on Wednesday evening.
The force said the 33-year-old was "sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics."
North Yorkshire Police says enquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.