Police searching for a man wanted for recall to prison have found a body at a property in York.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Scott Hurst.

On Thursday, North Yorkshire Police tweeted to say that the ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York on Wednesday evening.

The force said the 33-year-old was "sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics."

North Yorkshire Police says enquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.