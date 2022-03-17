Items including ice skates, helmets and even a box of Christmas crackers left on the Tyne and Wear Metro are to be auctioned for charity.

Nexus, the body which runs the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed the sale, with proceeds going to North East charity Feeding Families.

Along with lost property left on the Metro, items found on buses across the North East will also be sold to benefit the charity which provides emergency food parcels to struggling families across the North East.

Nexus says hundreds of items found over the last two years will go up for sale, including slippers, headphones, costume jewellery and even a box of Christmas crackers.

Nexus says previous Metro lost property auctions have raised thousands of pounds for local charities. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Public Affairs Manager at Nexus, Lynne Robinson, said: “We’ve had a lot of success in previous years with our lost property auctions, and this time we’re taking the opportunity to join the traders at the successful Tynemouth Market.

“It’s great to think that the lost property can be put to such good use, and the funds raised will be welcomed by Feeding Families, who do great work across the North East.”

Lost property is held by Nexus for 6 months, before being sold. The sale will take place at Tynemouth Market on Sunday, March 20.