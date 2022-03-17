A man was taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in County Durham.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Acorn Place in Brandon, near Durham, just after 8pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Durham Police said a man in his 40s was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to be treated with a suspected stab wound.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody.