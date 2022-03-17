Man in hospital and woman arrested after suspected stabbing in Brandon near Durham
A man was taken to hospital following a suspected stabbing in County Durham.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Acorn Place in Brandon, near Durham, just after 8pm on Tuesday, March 15.
Durham Police said a man in his 40s was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle to be treated with a suspected stab wound.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody.